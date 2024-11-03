No. 14 Purdue hosts Texas A&M-CC in season opener

Texas A&M-CC Islanders at Purdue Boilermakers West Lafayette, Indiana; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -21.5; over/under is…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders at Purdue Boilermakers

West Lafayette, Indiana; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -21.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Purdue hosts Texas A&M-CC in the season opener.

Purdue went 34-5 overall last season while going 16-0 at home. The Boilermakers averaged 82.3 points per game last season, 17.3 on free throws and 24.6 from 3-point range.

Texas A&M-CC finished 21-12 overall with an 8-7 record on the road last season. The Islanders shot 43.5% from the field and 29.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.