No. 14 Purdue faces Northern Kentucky after Loyer’s 21-point game

Northern Kentucky Norse (0-1) at Purdue Boilermakers (1-0)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Purdue takes on Northern Kentucky after Fletcher Loyer scored 21 points in Purdue’s 90-73 win over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

Purdue finished 16-0 at home a season ago while going 34-5 overall. The Boilermakers shot 48.8% from the field and 40.4% from 3-point range last season.

Northern Kentucky finished 18-15 overall a season ago while going 6-11 on the road. The Norse averaged 74.8 points per game last season, 34.9 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.

