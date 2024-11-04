Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » No. 14 Purdue begins…

No. 14 Purdue begins season at home against Texas A&M-CC

The Associated Press

November 4, 2024, 3:43 AM

Texas A&M-CC Islanders at Purdue Boilermakers

West Lafayette, Indiana; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -21.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Purdue hosts Texas A&M-CC in the season opener.

Purdue finished 34-5 overall last season while going 16-0 at home. The Boilermakers allowed opponents to score 69.0 points per game and shoot 41.7% from the field last season.

Texas A&M-CC finished 21-12 overall last season while going 8-7 on the road. The Islanders averaged 75.2 points per game last season, 38.1 in the paint, 17.3 off of turnovers and 14.3 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up