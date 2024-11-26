Louisville Cardinals (3-1) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (4-0) Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Indiana plays Louisville…

Louisville Cardinals (3-1) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (4-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Indiana plays Louisville in Nassau, Bahamas.

Indiana finished 19-14 overall with an 8-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Hoosiers averaged 72.3 points per game last season, 14.0 on free throws and 15 from deep.

Louisville finished 8-24 overall with a 5-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Cardinals averaged 72.0 points per game last season, 16.6 from the free-throw line and 16.5 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

