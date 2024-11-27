No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers and the Louisville Cardinals square off

Louisville Cardinals (3-1) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (4-0) Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -2.5; over/under is…

Louisville Cardinals (3-1) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (4-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -2.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Indiana plays Louisville in Nassau, Bahamas.

Indiana went 19-14 overall with an 8-3 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Hoosiers averaged 72.3 points per game last season, 14.0 from the free-throw line and 15 from deep.

Louisville went 8-24 overall with a 5-6 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Cardinals shot 43.6% from the field and 30.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

