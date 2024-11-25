No. 14 Creighton takes on San Diego State in Las Vegas, Nevada

San Diego State Aztecs (2-1) vs. Creighton Bluejays (4-1) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Creighton…

San Diego State Aztecs (2-1) vs. Creighton Bluejays (4-1)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Creighton will square off against San Diego State at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Bluejays have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Creighton has a 4-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

San Diego State went 26-11 overall with a 13-3 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Aztecs averaged 74.1 points per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 31.5% from deep last season.

