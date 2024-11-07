No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies to host the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Friday

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) at Texas A&M Aggies (0-1) College Station, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) at Texas A&M Aggies (0-1)

College Station, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Texas A&M hosts Texas A&M-Commerce.

Texas A&M went 10-5 at home a season ago while going 21-15 overall. The Aggies averaged 76.0 points per game last season, 32.3 in the paint, 12.3 off of turnovers and 7.5 on fast breaks.

Texas A&M-Commerce went 7-13 in Southland action and 4-12 on the road last season. The Lions averaged 71.5 points per game last season, 12.6 from the free-throw line and 26.1 from beyond the arc.

