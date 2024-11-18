No. 13 Purdue visits No. 15 Marquette after Jones’ 28-point game

Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) at Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Marquette plays No.…

Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) at Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Marquette plays No. 13 Purdue after Kam Jones scored 28 points in Marquette’s 78-74 win over the Maryland Terrapins.

Marquette went 27-10 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Golden Eagles averaged 8.6 steals, 3.5 blocks and 9.8 turnovers per game last season.

Purdue finished 34-5 overall a season ago while going 7-3 on the road. The Boilermakers allowed opponents to score 69.0 points per game and shot 41.7% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.