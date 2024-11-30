No. 12 West Virginia Mountaineers take on the Boise State Broncos

Boise State Broncos (7-0) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (7-0) Estero, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 West…

Boise State Broncos (7-0) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (7-0)

Estero, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 West Virginia squares off against Boise State in Estero, Florida.

The Mountaineers have a 7-0 record against non-conference oppponents. West Virginia scores 89.3 points and has outscored opponents by 42.6 points per game.

The Broncos have a 7-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Boise State is the best team in the MWC allowing only 53.4 points per game while holding opponents to 35.2% shooting.

West Virginia makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.7 percentage points higher than Boise State has allowed to its opponents (35.2%). Boise State has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points greater than the 35.6% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Quinerly is scoring 17.7 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Mountaineers.

Natalie Pasco is averaging 11.4 points for the Broncos.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

