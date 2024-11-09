No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers to visit the Louisville Cardinals Saturday

Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at Louisville Cardinals (1-0) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -1.5; over/under is…

Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at Louisville Cardinals (1-0)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -1.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville faces No. 12 Tennessee.

Louisville finished 8-24 overall a season ago while going 7-11 at home. The Cardinals averaged 12.7 points off of turnovers, 10.5 second-chance points and 18.3 bench points last season.

Tennessee went 15-5 in SEC play and 8-3 on the road a season ago. The Volunteers averaged 7.8 steals, 4.6 blocks and 9.9 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.