No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers open season at home against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at Tennessee Volunteers

Knoxville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -26.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Tennessee opens the season at home against Gardner-Webb.

Tennessee went 14-2 at home last season while going 27-9 overall. The Volunteers averaged 78.8 points per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 34.4% from behind the arc last season.

Gardner-Webb went 6-8 on the road and 17-16 overall last season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs gave up 73.2 points per game while committing 19.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

