No. 12 Tennessee hosts Gardner-Webb to begin season

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at Tennessee Volunteers Knoxville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -26.5; over/under is 141.5…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at Tennessee Volunteers

Knoxville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -26.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Tennessee begins the season at home against Gardner-Webb.

Tennessee finished 27-9 overall last season while going 14-2 at home. The Volunteers gave up 67.4 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.

Gardner-Webb went 6-8 on the road and 17-16 overall last season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 73.2 points per game and shot 43.4% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.