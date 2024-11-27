No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels and the Michigan State Spartans meet in Lahaina, Hawaii

Michigan State Spartans (5-2) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (4-2) Lahaina, Hawaii; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State…

Michigan State Spartans (5-2) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (4-2)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State and No. 12 North Carolina play at Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The Tar Heels have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. North Carolina leads the ACC averaging 89.5 points and is shooting 47.6%.

The Spartans are 5-2 in non-conference play. Michigan State ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaxon Kohler averaging 5.6.

North Carolina makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than Michigan State has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Michigan State averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game North Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is shooting 37.4% and averaging 18.8 points for the Tar Heels.

Jaden is averaging 12.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Spartans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

