No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels and the Michigan State Spartans meet in Lahaina, Hawaii

Michigan State Spartans (5-2) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (4-2)
Lahaina, Hawaii; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State and No. 12 North Carolina play at Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii.
The Tar Heels have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. North Carolina leads the ACC averaging 89.5 points and is shooting 47.6%.
The Spartans are 5-2 in non-conference play. Michigan State ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaxon Kohler averaging 5.6.
North Carolina makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than Michigan State has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Michigan State averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game North Carolina gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is shooting 37.4% and averaging 18.8 points for the Tar Heels.
Jaden is averaging 12.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Spartans.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
