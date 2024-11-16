No. 12 Baylor plays Tarleton State in non-conference matchup

Tarleton State Texans (1-3) at Baylor Bears (2-1) Waco, Texas; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Baylor hosts…

Tarleton State Texans (1-3) at Baylor Bears (2-1)

Waco, Texas; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Baylor hosts Tarleton State in out-of-conference action.

Baylor finished 24-11 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Bears averaged 80.4 points per game last season, 16.5 on free throws and 25.8 from beyond the arc.

Tarleton State finished 10-5 on the road and 25-10 overall a season ago. The Texans averaged 13.8 assists per game on 27.2 made field goals last season.

