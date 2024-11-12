No. 12 Baylor and Sam Houston to meet for out-of-conference matchup

Sam Houston Bearkats (1-1) at Baylor Bears (1-1)
Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -15.5; over/under is 148
BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Baylor faces Sam Houston in out-of-conference play.
Baylor finished 24-11 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bears averaged 6.7 steals, 3.1 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.
Sam Houston finished 21-12 overall with a 7-9 record on the road last season. The Bearkats averaged 12.9 assists per game on 25.1 made field goals last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.