No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 13 Baylor Bears play in Nassau, Bahamas

Baylor Bears (4-1) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (5-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -4.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Tennessee plays No. 13 Baylor at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Volunteers have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Tennessee is the leader in the SEC in team defense, allowing 57.2 points while holding opponents to 33.8% shooting.

The Bears have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Baylor scores 88.4 points and has outscored opponents by 13.6 points per game.

Tennessee makes 53.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Baylor has allowed to its opponents (48.3%). Baylor scores 31.2 more points per game (88.4) than Tennessee gives up to opponents (57.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaz Lanier is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, while averaging 16.2 points.

Norchad Omier is averaging 15.4 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

