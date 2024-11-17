No. 11 Tennessee plays Austin Peay, looks for 4th straight victory

Austin Peay Governors (3-0) at Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -28.5; over/under…

Austin Peay Governors (3-0) at Tennessee Volunteers (3-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -28.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Tennessee is looking to keep its three-game win streak going when the Volunteers take on Austin Peay.

Tennessee went 27-9 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Volunteers averaged 78.8 points per game last season, 15.6 from the free-throw line and 26.4 from 3-point range.

Austin Peay finished 11-7 in ASUN action and 4-12 on the road a season ago. The Governors averaged 74.8 points per game last season, 13.1 on free throws and 23.7 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

