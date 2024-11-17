Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » No. 11 Tennessee plays…

No. 11 Tennessee plays Austin Peay, looks for 4th straight victory

The Associated Press

November 17, 2024, 3:43 AM

Austin Peay Governors (3-0) at Tennessee Volunteers (3-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -28.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Tennessee is looking to keep its three-game win streak going when the Volunteers take on Austin Peay.

Tennessee went 27-9 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Volunteers averaged 78.8 points per game last season, 15.6 from the free-throw line and 26.4 from 3-point range.

Austin Peay finished 11-7 in ASUN action and 4-12 on the road a season ago. The Governors averaged 74.8 points per game last season, 13.1 on free throws and 23.7 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up