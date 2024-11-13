No. 11 Tennessee hosts Montana following Johnson’s 22-point game

Montana Grizzlies (2-1) at Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -25.5; over/under is…

Montana Grizzlies (2-1) at Tennessee Volunteers (2-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -25.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits No. 11 Tennessee after Kai Johnson scored 22 points in Montana’s 94-44 win over the Northwest Indian Eagles.

Tennessee finished 27-9 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Volunteers averaged 78.8 points per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point distance last season.

Montana went 24-12 overall with an 8-7 record on the road last season. The Grizzlies averaged 76.9 points per game last season, 33.1 in the paint, 11.4 off of turnovers and 8.8 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

