No. 11 Auburn hosts Vermont after Hurley’s 20-point outing

Vermont Catamounts at Auburn Tigers

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont visits No. 11 Auburn after TJ Hurley scored 20 points in Vermont’s 67-62 victory over the UAB Blazers.

Auburn finished 27-8 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Tigers averaged 83.1 points per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

Vermont went 10-4 on the road and 28-7 overall last season. The Catamounts averaged 71.6 points per game last season, 30.9 in the paint, 11.5 off of turnovers and 5.9 on fast breaks.

