No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels and the Dayton Flyers meet

The Associated Press

November 25, 2024, 3:43 AM

Dayton Flyers (5-0) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (3-1)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -7; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 North Carolina will play Dayton at Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii.

North Carolina finished 29-8 overall with a 10-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Tar Heels averaged 5.8 steals, 4.0 blocks and 9.6 turnovers per game last season.

The Flyers have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Dayton is 5-0 against opponents over .500.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

