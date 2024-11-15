No. 10 North Carolina overwhelms American 107-55 with 64-point second half

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Elliot Cadeau and Jalen Washington scored 18 points apiece and No. 10 North Carolina overwhelmed…

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Elliot Cadeau and Jalen Washington scored 18 points apiece and No. 10 North Carolina overwhelmed American in the second half for a 107-55 victory Friday night.

Cadeau scored 11 of North Carolina’s first 23 points, and Washington shot 6 for 6 from the field and 6 for 7 on free throws.

RJ Davis and Seth Trimble each scored 13 points, and Cade Tyson added 11 points off the bench as the Tar Heels were back in action a week after losing 92-89 at No. 1 Kansas.

North Carolina (2-1) won by more than 50 points for the first time in six years and outscored American 64-21 in the second half.

Matt Rogers had 15 points and reserve Elijah Stephens posted 12 points for American (1-3).

Takeaways

American: The Eagles relied on perimeter shooting but went 7 for 31 from beyond the arc.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels will want to replicate much of the second half, which had several crowd-pleasing stretches. … North Carolina also shot 59% from the field but only 31.8% from deep.

Key moment

After the Tar Heels missed their first 10 attempts from 3-point range, Tyson and Trimble connected from long range on back-to-back possessions for a 64-45 lead.

Key stat

The Tar Heels outscored American 28-10 on free throws. The Eagles didn’t attempt a free throw until the second half, while North Carolina went to the foul line for 19 first-half attempts.

Up next

American stays in the area to play Monday night at High Point, while North Carolina plays at Hawaii next Friday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.