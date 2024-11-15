No. 10 North Carolina hosts American following Rogers’ 26-point performance

American Eagles (1-2) at North Carolina Tar Heels (1-1) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

American Eagles (1-2) at North Carolina Tar Heels (1-1)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -24.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: American takes on No. 10 North Carolina after Matt Rogers scored 26 points in American’s 74-66 loss to the Siena Saints.

North Carolina finished 14-1 at home a season ago while going 29-8 overall. The Tar Heels averaged 81.9 points per game last season, 34.4 in the paint, 13.3 off of turnovers and 12.4 on fast breaks.

American finished 16-16 overall with an 8-9 record on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 68.8 points per game last season, 11.1 from the free-throw line and 26.1 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

