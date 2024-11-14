No. 10 North Carolina hosts American following Rogers’ 26-point game

American Eagles (1-2) at North Carolina Tar Heels (1-1) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: American…

American Eagles (1-2) at North Carolina Tar Heels (1-1)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American visits No. 10 North Carolina after Matt Rogers scored 26 points in American’s 74-66 loss to the Siena Saints.

North Carolina went 29-8 overall a season ago while going 14-1 at home. The Tar Heels gave up 70.5 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

American finished 16-16 overall last season while going 8-9 on the road. The Eagles gave up 68.0 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

