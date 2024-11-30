No. 10 Maryland faces George Mason

George Mason Patriots (6-0) vs. Maryland Terrapins (6-0) Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Mason and No.…

George Mason Patriots (6-0) vs. Maryland Terrapins (6-0)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason and No. 10 Maryland square off in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Terrapins have a 6-0 record in non-conference play. Maryland ranks seventh in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 55.0 points while holding opponents to 34.6% shooting.

The Patriots have a 6-0 record in non-conference games. George Mason is third in the A-10 scoring 79.5 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

Maryland makes 50.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.6 percentage points higher than George Mason has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). George Mason has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points higher than the 34.6% shooting opponents of Maryland have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylene Smikle is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Terrapins.

Ta’Viyanna Habib is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 8.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

