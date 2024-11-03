No. 10 Arizona Wildcats open season at home against the Canisius Golden Griffins

Canisius Golden Griffins at Arizona Wildcats Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -29.5; over/under is 152.5…

Canisius Golden Griffins at Arizona Wildcats

Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -29.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Arizona hosts Canisius for the season opener.

Arizona finished 27-9 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Wildcats averaged 18.4 assists per game on 31.2 made field goals last season.

Canisius went 14-18 overall a season ago while going 3-12 on the road. The Golden Griffins averaged 11.9 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and 2.8 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

