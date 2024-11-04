No. 10 Arizona hosts Canisius to tip off season

Canisius Golden Griffins at Arizona Wildcats Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -32.5; over/under is 154.5…

Canisius Golden Griffins at Arizona Wildcats

Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -32.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Arizona opens the season at home against Canisius.

Arizona finished 15-1 at home last season while going 27-9 overall. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 72.1 points per game and shoot 42.1% from the field last season.

Canisius went 14-18 overall with a 3-12 record on the road last season. The Golden Griffins averaged 70.4 points per game last season, 30.6 in the paint, 11.9 off of turnovers and 7.2 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

