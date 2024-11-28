No. 1 UCLA plays UT Martin

UT Martin Skyhawks (1-4) vs. UCLA Bruins (5-0) Honolulu; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin and No. 1…

UT Martin Skyhawks (1-4) vs. UCLA Bruins (5-0)

Honolulu; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin and No. 1 UCLA square off in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Bruins have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. UCLA scores 83.2 points while outscoring opponents by 25.2 points per game.

The Skyhawks are 1-4 in non-conference play. UT Martin gives up 79.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 15.4 points per game.

UCLA is shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 46.4% UT Martin allows to opponents. UT Martin averages 5.6 more points per game (63.6) than UCLA gives up (58.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Betts is shooting 71.0% and averaging 19.4 points for the Bruins.

Kenley McCarn is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Skyhawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

