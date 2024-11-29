No. 1 UCLA Bruins play the UT Martin Skyhawks

UT Martin Skyhawks (1-4) vs. UCLA Bruins (5-0) Honolulu; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin and No. 1…

UT Martin Skyhawks (1-4) vs. UCLA Bruins (5-0)

Honolulu; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin and No. 1 UCLA square off in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Bruins have a 5-0 record against non-conference oppponents. UCLA is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 83.2 points while shooting 48.2% from the field.

The Skyhawks have a 1-4 record in non-conference games. UT Martin ranks fifth in the OVC shooting 29.2% from 3-point range.

UCLA averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.4 per game UT Martin allows. UT Martin averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UCLA allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Betts is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 12.0 rebounds for the Bruins.

Kenley McCarn is shooting 36.8% and averaging 15.0 points for the Skyhawks.

