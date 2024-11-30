No. 1 UCLA Bruins and the Fresno State Bulldogs meet in Honolulu, Hawaii

Fresno State Bulldogs (5-2) vs. UCLA Bruins (6-0) Honolulu; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State and No. 1…

Fresno State Bulldogs (5-2) vs. UCLA Bruins (6-0)

Honolulu; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State and No. 1 UCLA square off in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Bruins have a 6-0 record in non-conference play. UCLA ranks sixth in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 54.5 points while holding opponents to 31.9% shooting.

The Bulldogs have a 5-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Fresno State averages 66.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

UCLA averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Fresno State gives up. Fresno State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UCLA gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Betts is scoring 19.2 points per game with 12.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bruins.

Mia Jacobs is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 11.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.