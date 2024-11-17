No. 1 South Carolina wins 42 straight, overwhelms East Carolina 95-44

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Chloe Kitts had 14 points and seven rebounds to lead No. 1 South Carolina to a…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Chloe Kitts had 14 points and seven rebounds to lead No. 1 South Carolina to a 95-44 win over East Carolina on Sunday for the Gamecocks’ 42nd straight victory.

MiLaysia Fulwiley and freshman Joyce Edwards added 12 points apiece as the Gamecocks (4-0) finished with five players in double figures on the way to their 61st consecutive home win.

All 12 players who hit the court scored for the Gamecocks. South Carolina opened a 13-0 lead and put away the Pirates (2-2).

As the lead grew, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley mixed and matched her players, twice even using a full, hockey-style line change to sub out all five Gamecocks on the court.

Amiya Joyner led East Carolina with 25 points, two shy of her career best, and had a game-best 10 boards.

NO. 6 NOTRE DAME 91, LAFAYETTE 55

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 29 points and Olivia Miles added 20 as short-handed No. 6 Notre Dame dominated Lafayette.

Notre Dame (4-0) only suited up seven players due to injuries. The Fighting Irish hit a school record 15 3-pointers.

Hidalgo connected on 9-of-14 shots, including making five of her six 3-point attempts. She also had five steals and five assists.

Miles, who grew up five miles from the Lafayette campus, chalked up a double-double, with 11 rebounds to go with her 20 points. She dished out seven assists.

Freshman Kate Kowal also had a double-double. She scored 11 points and grabbed 19 rebounds. Kowal, who is third in the nation in blocked shots, swatted away seven Lafayette shots. She also had four assists.

Emma Risch hit four 3-pointers for 12 points, and Sonia Citron scored 10 points and had nine rebounds.

NO. 11 MARYLAND 98, TOWSON 63

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kaylene Smikle scored 21 points, Christina Dalce and Shyanne Sellers had double-doubles, and No. 11 Maryland rolled past Towson..

Dalce had 13 points and 10 rebounds for her third double-double in five games and Sellers contributed 10 points and 10 assists for the Terrapins (5-0). Smikle made nine of 12 shots and added four rebounds. Sarah Te-Biasu scored 13 points, Saylor Poffenbarger had 12 off the bench and Allie Kubek scored 10.

India Johnston made five 3-pointers and scored 22 points for the Tigers (0-4). Aminata Diakite added 13 points.

After leading 54-40 at halftime, Maryland held Towson to 23 points in the second half. The Tigers shot 31% and made only six two-point baskets in the second half to go with 3-for-13 3-point shooting.

Poffenbarger hit two of Maryland’s five 3-point makes in the first quarter and the Terps led 33-18 after one. They extended their lead to 20 with a little under three minutes remaining before halftime and led 54-40 at the break.

The Terrapins shot 62% after halftime and 60% for the game, including 11 of 17 3-pointers (65%). They outrebounded the Tigers 46-18.

NO. 12 OHIO STATE 67, BELMONT 63

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored 21 points, and Jaloni Cambridge made a jumper and two free throws in the final 12 seconds to help No. 12 Ohio State pull out a victory over upset-minded Belmont.

The Buckeyes (3-0) trailed 59-50 with 5:21 left to play after Carmyn Harrison had back-to-back baskets and Kendall Holmes hit a 3-pointer in a 9-3 spurt to give the Bruins (2-2) their largest lead.

McMahon answered with a layup and Chance Gray had a 3-pointer and a layup in a 10-0 run as the Buckeyes moved in front by a point at the 3-minute mark.

TCU 76, NO. 13 NC STATE 73

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sedona Prince had 31 points and 16 rebounds, Taylor Bigby hit a crucial shot and TCU held off a fourth-quarter rally to defeat No. 13 NC State.

The Horned Frogs (4-0) saw their 11-point fourth-quarter lead dwindle down to a single point with 44 seconds remaining. After a TCU turnover by Hailey Van Lith, Aziaha James missed a 3-pointer for the Wolfpack and Madison Conner grabbed the defensive rebound.

With time running down, Bigby took a pass on the right wing, slipped past her defender and dropped in a left-handed layup with 8.4 seconds remaining to seal the win for TCU. The Horned Frogs used their two fouls to give and time ran out as James missed the potential tying 3-pointer for NC State.

Van Lith had 18 points and 10 assists, Conner scored 11 and Bigby had 10 points for TCU. The Horned Frogs, second on the list of team’s receiving points in the current Top 25 poll, look to crack the Top 25 this coming week.

NO. 16 DUKE 75, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 71

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Jadyn Donovan finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds to help No. 16 Duke hold off South Dakota State.

Donovan hit 11 of 17 shots from the floor and added four assists and four steals for the Blue Devils (4-1). It was the second double-double this season for the sophomore.

Ashlon Jackson totaled 17 points and four assists for Duke. Vanessa de Jesus scored 13 off the bench.

Brooklyn Meyer scored 25 points on 9-for-13 shooting to lead the Jackrabbits (3-1). Paige Meyer had 12 points and seven assists. Haleigh Timmer scored 11 on 5-for-7 shooting. Kallie Theisen grabbed 12 rebounds but did not score.

Jackson had nine points to guide the Blue Devils to a 23-18 advantage after one quarter.

NO. 17 BAYLOR 65, TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI 42

WACO, Texas (AP) — Yaya Felder and Bella Fontleroy each scored 12 points, Sarah Andrews added 11 points, and Baylor defeated stubborn Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 65-42 on Sunday.

Baylor led all the way but it wasn’t until an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter that the Bears were able to put the game away. Andrews hit two 3-pointers in the run and Felder had a 3-pointer and two free throws.

Neither team shot the ball well. Baylor hit 33% from the field, including 11-for-30 from 3-point distance, and the Bears were 10 for 19 from the free-throw line. The Islanders shot 30%, were 1 for 11 on 3-pointers and hit only 5 of 12 free throws.

Mireia Aguado led the Islanders (3-1) with 11 points.

NO. 22 ALABAMA 75, UL-MONROE 52

MONROE, La. (AP) — Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 25 points to help power the unbeaten No. 22 Alabama women to a nonconference win over UL-Monroe.

Alabama is now 6-0 to start the season after earning its second win on the road. The Warhawks (3-1) lost for the first time in three home games.

Barker opened the game with a 3-pointer and scored nine of the Crimson Tide’s 23 first-quarter points and had 19 of their 46 points in the first half.

Led by Barker, who was 10 of 14 from the field, the Tide shot 29 of 65 from the field and was just 4 of 26 from behind the arc and 13 of 22 from the line. Zaay Green added 13 points and Aaliyah Nye had three steals.

INDIANA 79, NO. 24 STANFORD 66

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Chloe Moore-McNeil scored 21 points and Yarden Garzon put up 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Indiana rebounded from back-to-back losses to Harvard and Butler to knock off No. 24 Stanford.

The game was the second of a home-and-home series between the schools that began in the final season of Indiana Hall of Famer and 1975 Indiana graduate Tara VanDerveer’s 38-year career at Stanford.

The Hoosiers (2-2) took the lead at the end of the first quarter when Moore-McNeil drilled a 3 to tie the game and Garzon scored at the basket to make it 24-22 and they never trailed the rest of the way.

Jzaniya Harriel hit two free throws to pull Stanford within two, 26-24 with eight minutes left in the half but Indiana responded with a 14-0 run to lead 40-26. Mary Ashley Stevenson’s jumper with :04 left in the half pulled Stanford within 11 at the break, 42-31.

