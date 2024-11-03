No. 1 Kansas tips off season at home against Howard

Howard Bison at Kansas Jayhawks Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -25.5; over/under is 152.5 BOTTOM…

Howard Bison at Kansas Jayhawks

Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -25.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Kansas hosts Howard in the season opener.

Kansas finished 15-1 at home last season while going 23-11 overall. The Jayhawks averaged 75.6 points per game while shooting 48.8% from the field and 33.2% from deep last season.

Howard went 6-9 on the road and 18-17 overall a season ago. The Bison averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 11.2 second-chance points and 3.2 bench points last season.

