No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks play the No. 12 Duke Blue Devils

Duke Blue Devils (4-1) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (5-0)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Duke and No. 1 Kansas square off in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Jayhawks have a 5-0 record in non-conference play. Kansas is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Blue Devils have a 4-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Duke ranks second in the ACC with 17.4 assists per game led by Cooper Flagg averaging 3.8.

Kansas makes 51.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 16.8 percentage points higher than Duke has allowed to its opponents (34.8%). Duke scores 17.0 more points per game (84.6) than Kansas allows to opponents (67.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is shooting 56.9% and averaging 17.8 points for the Jayhawks.

Flagg is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.