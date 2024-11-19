No. 1 Kansas hosts UNC Wilmington following Newby’s 20-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-0) at Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -23; over/under…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-0) at Kansas Jayhawks (4-0)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -23; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington visits No. 1 Kansas after Donovan Newby scored 20 points in UNC Wilmington’s 89-85 victory against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

Kansas finished 23-11 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Jayhawks averaged 7.1 steals, 3.9 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

UNC Wilmington went 21-10 overall with a 10-6 record on the road last season. The Seahawks averaged 79.4 points per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 34.8% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

