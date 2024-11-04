No. 1 Kansas hosts Howard to begin season

Howard Bison at Kansas Jayhawks Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -25.5; over/under is 152.5 BOTTOM…

Howard Bison at Kansas Jayhawks

Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -25.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Kansas opens the season at home against Howard.

Kansas went 15-1 at home a season ago while going 23-11 overall. The Jayhawks allowed opponents to score 69.9 points per game and shoot 41.0% from the field last season.

Howard finished 18-17 overall with a 6-9 record on the road last season. The Bison averaged 6.1 steals, 2.8 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

