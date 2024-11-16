NJIT visits Morgan State following Tabbs’ 24-point outing

NJIT Highlanders (0-3) at Morgan State Bears (2-2) Baltimore; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -5.5; over/under is…

NJIT Highlanders (0-3) at Morgan State Bears (2-2)

Baltimore; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -5.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State takes on NJIT after Wynston Tabbs scored 24 points in Morgan State’s 90-64 win over the UDC Firebirds.

Morgan State finished 8-5 at home a season ago while going 11-20 overall. The Bears averaged 6.2 steals, 3.5 blocks and 14.2 turnovers per game last season.

NJIT went 2-13 on the road and 7-21 overall a season ago. The Highlanders averaged 13.0 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second-chance points and 2.3 bench points last season.

