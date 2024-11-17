NJIT visits George Washington following Robinson’s 20-point game

NJIT Highlanders (0-4) at George Washington Revolutionaries (3-0) Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on George Washington…

NJIT Highlanders (0-4) at George Washington Revolutionaries (3-0)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on George Washington after Sebastian Robinson scored 20 points in NJIT’s 81-69 loss to the Morgan State Bears.

George Washington finished 15-17 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Revolutionaries averaged 76.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.3 last season.

NJIT went 7-21 overall with a 2-13 record on the road last season. The Highlanders averaged 67.9 points per game last season, 13.4 from the free-throw line and 21.6 from 3-point range.

