NJIT visits George Washington following Robinson’s 20-point game

NJIT Highlanders (0-4) at George Washington Revolutionaries (3-0)
Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on George Washington after Sebastian Robinson scored 20 points in NJIT’s 81-69 loss to the Morgan State Bears.
George Washington finished 15-17 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Revolutionaries averaged 76.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.3 last season.
NJIT went 7-21 overall with a 2-13 record on the road last season. The Highlanders averaged 67.9 points per game last season, 13.4 from the free-throw line and 21.6 from 3-point range.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
