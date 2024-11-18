NJIT visits George Washington following Buchanan’s 20-point game

NJIT Highlanders (0-4) at George Washington Revolutionaries (3-0) Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -20.5; over/under is…

NJIT Highlanders (0-4) at George Washington Revolutionaries (3-0)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -20.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts NJIT after Darren Buchanan Jr. scored 20 points in George Washington’s 85-80 victory over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

George Washington finished 15-17 overall last season while going 12-6 at home. The Revolutionaries averaged 76.8 points per game last season, 31.3 in the paint, 10.9 off of turnovers and 7.9 on fast breaks.

NJIT went 3-13 in America East action and 2-13 on the road last season. The Highlanders allowed opponents to score 75.0 points per game and shot 46.0% from the field last season.

