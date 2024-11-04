Live Radio
NJIT tips off season at home against Pennsylvania

The Associated Press

November 4, 2024, 3:43 AM

Pennsylvania Quakers at NJIT Highlanders

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quakers -6; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT begins the season at home against Pennsylvania.

NJIT went 5-8 at home last season while going 7-21 overall. The Highlanders shot 39.4% from the field and 30.2% from 3-point range last season.

Pennsylvania finished 11-18 overall with a 2-10 record on the road last season. The Quakers averaged 74.4 points per game last season, 11.1 from the free-throw line and 28.5 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

