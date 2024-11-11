NJIT Highlanders take on the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds in out-of-conference matchup

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-1) at NJIT Highlanders (0-2) Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) heads…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-1) at NJIT Highlanders (0-2)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) heads to NJIT for a non-conference matchup.

NJIT finished 7-21 overall with a 5-8 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Highlanders allowed opponents to score 75.0 points per game and shoot 46.0% from the field last season.

Loyola (MD) finished 7-25 overall with a 5-13 record on the road a season ago. The Greyhounds gave up 71.9 points per game while committing 16.3 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

