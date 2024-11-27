NJIT defeats Morehead State 78-69

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tariq Francis had 23 points in NJIT’s 78-69 win against Morehead State on Wednesday night. Francis also…

Francis also had five rebounds for the Highlanders (1-7). Sebastian Robinson went 8 of 18 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 21 points. Tim Moore Jr. had 16 points and shot 4 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Kenny White Jr. led the Eagles (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 34 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Kade Ruegsegger added 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

