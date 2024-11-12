NJIT and Loyola (MD) meet in cross-conference matchup

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-1) at NJIT Highlanders (0-2) Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -2;…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-1) at NJIT Highlanders (0-2)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -2; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on Loyola (MD) in out-of-conference play.

NJIT finished 7-21 overall a season ago while going 5-8 at home. The Highlanders averaged 67.9 points per game while shooting 39.4% from the field and 30.2% from deep last season.

Loyola (MD) finished 5-13 on the road and 7-25 overall a season ago. The Greyhounds shot 41.7% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

