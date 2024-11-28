Nicholls plays Evansville

Evansville Purple Aces (2-3) vs. Nicholls Colonels (3-2) Westwego, Louisiana; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls faces Evansville at…

Evansville Purple Aces (2-3) vs. Nicholls Colonels (3-2)

Westwego, Louisiana; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls faces Evansville at John A. Alario Event Center in Westwego, Louisiana.

The Colonels have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Nicholls is eighth in the Southland scoring 64.2 points while shooting 39.4% from the field.

The Purple Aces are 2-3 in non-conference play. Evansville has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Nicholls is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 41.8% Evansville allows to opponents. Evansville averages 13.4 more points per game (71.8) than Nicholls gives up (58.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanita Swift is shooting 48.0% and averaging 18.0 points for the Colonels.

Maggie Hartwig averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

