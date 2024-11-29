Nicholls Colonels and the Evansville Purple Aces square off in Westwego, Louisiana

Evansville Purple Aces (2-3) vs. Nicholls Colonels (3-2) Westwego, Louisiana; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls plays Evansville in…

Evansville Purple Aces (2-3) vs. Nicholls Colonels (3-2)

Westwego, Louisiana; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls plays Evansville in Westwego, Louisiana.

The Colonels are 3-2 in non-conference play. Nicholls is eighth in the Southland scoring 64.2 points while shooting 39.4% from the field.

The Purple Aces are 2-3 in non-conference play. Evansville has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Nicholls is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 41.8% Evansville allows to opponents. Evansville averages 13.4 more points per game (71.8) than Nicholls allows (58.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanita Swift is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Colonels.

Camryn Runner is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Purple Aces.

