Nicholas Shogbonyo scores 15 to help Denver hold off Montana State 79-78

DENVER (AP) — Nicholas Shogbonyo scored 15 points to help Denver hold off Montana State 79-78 on Sunday night. Shogbonyo…

DENVER (AP) — Nicholas Shogbonyo scored 15 points to help Denver hold off Montana State 79-78 on Sunday night.

Shogbonyo made two free throws with nine seconds left to give Denver a three-point lead. Montana State’s final points came on a tip-in at the buzzer by Sam Lecholat.

Shogbonyo also contributed seven rebounds for the Pioneers (3-2). DeAndre Craig scored 14 points while going 4 of 9 and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah had 12 points and went 7 for 7 from the foul line.

Brandon Walker finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Bobcats (1-3). Bryce Zephir added 14 points and three steals. Jabe Mullins added 12 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.