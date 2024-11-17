Live Radio
Nicholas Shogbonyo scores 15 to help Denver hold off Montana State 79-78

The Associated Press

November 17, 2024, 7:28 PM

DENVER (AP) — Nicholas Shogbonyo scored 15 points to help Denver hold off Montana State 79-78 on Sunday night.

Shogbonyo made two free throws with nine seconds left to give Denver a three-point lead. Montana State’s final points came on a tip-in at the buzzer by Sam Lecholat.

Shogbonyo also contributed seven rebounds for the Pioneers (3-2). DeAndre Craig scored 14 points while going 4 of 9 and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah had 12 points and went 7 for 7 from the foul line.

Brandon Walker finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Bobcats (1-3). Bryce Zephir added 14 points and three steals. Jabe Mullins added 12 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

