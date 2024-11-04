Niccolo Moretti scores 19 as Florida Atlantic downs Indiana State 97-64 in season opener

XENIA, Ohio (AP) — Niccolo Moretti helped lead Florida Atlantic past Indiana State on Monday night with 19 points off…

XENIA, Ohio (AP) — Niccolo Moretti helped lead Florida Atlantic past Indiana State on Monday night with 19 points off the bench in a 97-64 season-opening victory.

Moretti had five rebounds for the Owls. Baba Miller scored 13 points and added nine rebounds and four steals. Leland Walker shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Samage Teel finished with 21 points and two steals for the Sycamores. Kmani Doughty added eight points.

Florida Atlantic took the lead with 11:07 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 53-28 at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.