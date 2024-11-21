Niagara visits Kent State on 3-game road skid

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-3) at Kent State Golden Flashes (2-1) Kent, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden…

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-3) at Kent State Golden Flashes (2-1)

Kent, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -15.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara will look to stop its three-game road skid when the Purple Eagles play Kent State.

Kent State finished 17-17 overall a season ago while going 9-6 at home. The Golden Flashes averaged 12.8 assists per game on 26.2 made field goals last season.

Niagara finished 12-10 in MAAC games and 10-6 on the road a season ago. The Purple Eagles averaged 12.7 points off of turnovers, 8.8 second-chance points and 3.5 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

