Niagara to visit Detroit Mercy Sunday

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-1) at Detroit Mercy Titans (1-1)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts Niagara.

Detroit Mercy finished 1-31 overall with a 1-11 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Titans shot 42.2% from the field and 28.1% from 3-point range last season.

Niagara went 10-6 on the road and 16-16 overall last season. The Purple Eagles averaged 12.7 points off of turnovers, 8.8 second-chance points and 3.5 bench points last season.

