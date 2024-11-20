Niagara takes on Kent State on 3-game slide

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-3) at Kent State Golden Flashes (2-1) Kent, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Niagara aims…

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-3) at Kent State Golden Flashes (2-1)

Kent, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara aims to stop its three-game slide with a victory against Kent State.

Kent State finished 17-17 overall a season ago while going 9-6 at home. The Golden Flashes averaged 15.4 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second-chance points and 9.3 bench points last season.

Niagara finished 16-16 overall with a 10-6 record on the road last season. The Purple Eagles averaged 72.5 points per game last season, 14.9 from the free-throw line and 18.6 from beyond the arc.

