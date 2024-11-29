Niagara Purple Eagles and the Binghamton Bearcats meet in Easton, Pennsylvania

Binghamton Bearcats (2-5) vs. Niagara Purple Eagles (1-4) Easton, Pennsylvania; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Eagles -1.5;…

Binghamton Bearcats (2-5) vs. Niagara Purple Eagles (1-4)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Eagles -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton and Niagara square off in Easton, Pennsylvania.

The Purple Eagles have a 1-4 record in non-conference games. Niagara gives up 79.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

The Bearcats have a 2-5 record in non-conference play. Binghamton has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Niagara averages 75.8 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 73.6 Binghamton allows. Binghamton has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 46.9% shooting opponents of Niagara have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olumide Adelodun is scoring 13.6 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Purple Eagles.

Ben Callahan-Gold is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Bearcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

