N’Guessan scores 21 points, grabs 15 rebounds to lead Kansas State over New Orleans 89-65

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — David N’Guessan scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead Kansas State to an 89-65 victory over New Orleans on Tuesday night in a season opener for both teams.

Max Jones added 19 points and five assists and Brendan Hausen scored 15 points for Kansas State. The pair each made four of the Wildcats’ 13 3-pointers. N’Guessan finished 10-of-14 shooting from the field.

Jah Short scored 19 points to lead New Orleans. James White added 14 points and Dae Dae Hunter had 10.

New Orleans jumped out to a 25-15 lead midway through the first half before the Wildcats surged to a 60-32 advantage at the break. Hausen and Jones each hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 points in the first half. N’Guessan added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

It was just the second meeting between the teams. The Wildcats posted a 62-47 win on Dec. 4, 1999. K-State is 13-1 against the Southland Conference, including 12-0 at home.

It was New Orleans’ coach Stacy Hollowell’s first game at the helm. Hollowell, the 13th head coach in Privateer history, spent last season at Texas Southern as an assistant under Johnny Jones.

